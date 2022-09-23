INSTAGRAM PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND!

Cancel your plans and start planning your trip to High River!

From September 21 2022 to September 25 2022, you'll see colourful balloons filling the sky for the Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival!!

On the evening of the 23rd, The Balloon Glow will take place. Balloons will be inflated on the ground and light up the night sky.

This festival allows you to get up close and personal with the Hot Air Balloons, grab some treats from local vendors, take in the live DJ, or just take in the magic of it all!