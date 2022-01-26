Instant Mood Boost: Little Girl Sees Herself in 'Encanto'

Have you seen Encanto yet? I have little kids, so I've seen it at least 30 times since it hit Disney+. It is SO good! The music is taking over the charts with the soundtrack sitting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, dethroning and We Don't Talk About Bruno (AN ABSOLUTE BANGER!!!) approaching the top spot on the singles chart! The music is incredible and the story is inspiring. But I think the most amazing thing about it is the representation it's providing! This video will make you smile so much and might bring a bit of a tear to your eyes as a little girl sees someone who looks just like her in her favourite movie! According to people on social media she's saying 'it's me, mama'.

My daughter loves #Encanto because of the songs, but how nice is it for kids that are seeing themselves represented?!



Sheeeez. This is great. pic.twitter.com/BfjDsp5ZYm — Ben McLean (@HeyBenMcLean) January 26, 2022

*

*

*

The Calgary Zoo is such a magical place! It provides so many incredibly precious moments for it's animals and the people who visit! Yesterday they held a 21st Birthday Party for their 21 year old Gorilla Koija!

It was a Surprise & Delight moment in the African Rainforest yesterday as the Gorilla Care Team threw a wonderful enrichment party for Kioja's 21st birthday! 🦍🥳 #YYCGorillaGossip #AnimalEnrichment pic.twitter.com/qXKlLPmL6K — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) January 25, 2022

My family is BIG supporters of the zoo and one of our favourite animals to seek out are the snow leopards. Usually they're pretty tough to spot and you can only see a long fluffy tail hanging out of their perch, but when we visited a couple weeks ago, one of the big adorable kitty cats was hanging out right beside the window and it made my daughter Violet's day!