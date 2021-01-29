Interviewed A Youtuber About Mental Health
So many people want to become social media influencers, tik tok stars and youtubers. My friend Danny does Youtube for a living. He is part of the comedy channel Free Refills, they have over 400k subscribers. I interviewed him about the mental health struggles he goes through with working in social media and being a Youtuber.
Contests
-
Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy Pay Your BillsEnter for your chance to win $500! It's happening EVERY weekday morning.
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!