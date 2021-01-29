iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Interviewed A Youtuber About Mental Health

Free Refills

So many people want to become social media influencers, tik tok stars and youtubers. My friend Danny does Youtube for a living. He is part of the comedy channel Free Refills, they have over 400k subscribers. I interviewed him about the mental health struggles he goes through with working in social media and being a Youtuber.

Contests

WIN MORE!