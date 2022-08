UNVEILED is Calgary's newest bridal event.

WHEN: Friday September 9, 2022!

WHERE: Fairmont Palliser

You'll be greeted with a champagne reception, live music, and hors d’oeuvres, before walking into a NYC Fashion Week style Fashion Show.

Some of the deisgners that will be walking the runway include:

Ines Di Santo

Monique Lhuillier

Rita Vinieris

The Afterwhite

Harry Rosen

Grab your tickets now!