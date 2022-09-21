INVITATION: CALGARY ITALIAN CULTURAL CENTRE OPEN HOUSE!

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, let me suggest supporting the Italian Cultural Centre of Calgary!

Check out this old photo from one of our Stampede barbecues! Our 70th Anniversary is coming up this weekend, come join us in celebrating! pic.twitter.com/MVljZh1BG7 — The Calgary Italian Cultural Centre (@ciccyyc) September 20, 2022

WHEN: Saturday, Septmeber 24, 2022 from 11:00AM-5:00PM

WHERE: 416-1st Ave NE, Calgary

COST: FREE

Home made food will be available for purchase, a cash bar on-hand, free Bocce Ball lessons, and non-stop live music.