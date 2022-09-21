iHeartRadio
INVITATION: CALGARY ITALIAN CULTURAL CENTRE OPEN HOUSE!


If you are looking for something to do this weekend, let me suggest supporting the Italian Cultural Centre of Calgary!

 

 

WHEN: Saturday, Septmeber 24, 2022 from 11:00AM-5:00PM

WHERE: 416-1st Ave NE, Calgary

COST: FREE

 

 

Home made food will be available for purchase, a cash bar on-hand, free Bocce Ball lessons, and non-stop live music.

 

