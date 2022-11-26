Irene Cara 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' star passed away at 63

Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance like 'What A Feeling!" Has died at 63.

Irene's publicist released this statement today.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh