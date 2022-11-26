iHeartRadio
Irene Cara 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' star passed away at 63

Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance like 'What A Feeling!"  Has died at  63.

Irene's publicist released this statement today.

 

