Happy #FatBearWeek from rangers here at Katmai! Don’t forget to vote. Polls close at 5pm AKDT at https://t.co/thJwxp9wuP . [Video: Opens with text on screen “Katmai National Park and Preserve” with National Park arrowhead. 14 rangers say “Happy Fat Bear Week”] pic.twitter.com/kgo9quo8FU

It might be the greatest week of the year! Yes you got it, it’s Fat Bear Week! The week where bears are getting ready for the winter so they are eating a lot. This is the week where in a park in Alaska they have votes on which bear you think should win as fattest bear!