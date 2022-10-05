iHeartRadio
It's Fat Bear Week


It might be the greatest week of the year! Yes you got it, it’s Fat Bear Week! The week where bears are getting ready for the winter so they are eating a lot. This is the week where in a park in Alaska they have votes on which bear you think should win as fattest bear!

