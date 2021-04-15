It's National Takeout Day!

Over the past year our apps have definitely changed in priority on our phones. Like…let’s get real streaming services and food delivery apps have absolutely started to take over the majority of real estate on our phones. I’m sure you’re like me and have taken full advantage of Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, Door Dash and of course calling the restaurants directly for them to personally deliver to you as well. It’s a been a great way to stay safe and eat take out in the comfort of our home (and pjs) as well as know we are supporting local small businesses.

Now that we know we’re all pros at ordering take out it’ll be an easy decision for you to support National Takeout Day when I tell you that day is TUHDAY! We have so many incredible local businesses here in YYC and I know we’re a city that loves supporting all of them so my (unsolicited) advice would be if you are ordering takeout tonight to try and do it locally. Obviously we all know small businesses have been hit pretty hard this year and it’s days and initiatives like this that help keep their water running and their lights on. So go treat yoself today on National Takeout Day and make sure if you enjoyed your meal to tell a friend where you ordered from, tip the place, heck even go to YELP and write a review. All of these small suggestions make a huge impact to the local businesses we love and care about, so if we want to keep them around let’s make sure we support them when they need us, bone apple teeth my friend!