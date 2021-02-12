It's The Year Of The Ox

Happy Lunar New Year! Yes it looks a lot different this year but there are still so many ways we can celebrate! In China Town they have ice sculptures for the year of the OX. Last night to celebrate my girlfriend and I ordered late night food from Singapore Sam’s. Let me tell you it was amazing. It amazes me that even during the hardest year ever we all seem to find ways to celebrate our special days. If that’s online or even ordering take out. Just wanted to say thank you to you for all the hard work you are doing so this is over soon. Yes it’s tough but we will get through this together.