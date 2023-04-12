iHeartRadio
Jack Black's Super Mario Bros Song Will be Stuck in Your Head FOREVER!


IMG_1562

The Super Mario Bros Movie is the BIGGEST movie in the world right now and breaking box office records all over the place! It doesn't matter what generation of the game you played, word is that you're going to love the movie. One of the most talked about parts of the movie is when Bowser, voiced by Jack Black, sings a song to Princess Peach. Black has now released a music video to go along with the tune and in true Jack Black fashion, it's the weirdest and oddly most adorable thing you'll see today.

WARNING: Get ready to have this song stuck in your head for all of eternity! 

 

 

See the whole video here!

 

12

