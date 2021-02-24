Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Posted the CUTEST ’13 Going on 30’ Throwback Picture

If you’re anything like me… you still are and always have been obsessed with the movie ’13 Going on 30’ with Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. I mean, it came out in 2004 when we were all watching on DVD’s – and I was 11 years old. I remember watching that movie thinking “it would be fun to be older but I definitely don’t want to be 30” and here we are, 17 years later (oh my god) and I still don’t want to be 30 LOL. Either way, this movie is an absolute and total classic.

Sometimes when you think of movies like that, and you remember Jennifer Garner walking around in her adult life while all along she was just a kid who had zero clue what the heck she’s doing, and it’s even more relatable now, because as lame as it may sound… we’re still all kids just walking around in our big office jobs who have absolutely no clue what the heck we’re doing.

Classic movies like this are hard to come by, so when you hear about people reminiscing, especially when it comes to the actors, it’s super hard to not get overly excited. That’s why when Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner (who are filming in Vancouver together RIGHT NOW, YAY!) posted a throwback picture together; it was super hard to not get over the top excited. He posted this tweet that got all fans of the movie over the top excited to see them together once again!

Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada? pic.twitter.com/gS74KjME20 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 24, 2021

Like I said, movies that are classic like this are so rare, and sometimes, especially when times are tough, these simple little throwbacks totally have the ability to make our day.