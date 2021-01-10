Jeopardy's Tribute Was Beautiful

Sadly Friday was the last episode with Alex Trebek as the host. He was a staple on all of our TV’s for years if it was watching it with your Grandparents, at the cabin or even when you missed school for a day. At the end of the last episode they made a very touching tribute to the great Alex Trebek. We will miss you. The show will continue this week but with Ken Jennings. Feel like they will choose a permanent host soon. It will be very hard to fill Alex’s shoes.