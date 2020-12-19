Jimmy Kimmel Pulls Off The Perfect Prank
We could all use a laugh right now and Jimmy Kimmel is bringing just that! He organized a prank on his cousin Micki. This prank took months for it to unfold and it’s the greatest thing ever. A social distance prank that still had the same effect, the lengths he goes to prank his family is amazing. Everyone needs a prankster in their family to keep things light and fun. Jimmy Kimmel is just that for his. He’s my role model and one day hope to do a prank just as great as his. Thanks for the laughs Jimmy we needed them.
