Johnny Hockey is Going To Columbus

WELL it looks like Johnny Hockey is going to Columbus. Yes did anyone see this coming??? It was just announced he will be going to the Blue Jackets! Not going to lie this one hurt. It’s sad to see him go but we hope he will be happy! Johnny thank you for everything!

