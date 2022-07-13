Johnny Hockey is Going To Columbus
Can confirm Johnny Gaudreau going to Columbus according to a source. @FriedgeHNIC first— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022
WELL it looks like Johnny Hockey is going to Columbus. Yes did anyone see this coming??? It was just announced he will be going to the Blue Jackets! Not going to lie this one hurt. It’s sad to see him go but we hope he will be happy! Johnny thank you for everything!
Was this it? Did Johnny Google it? pic.twitter.com/qV0kIQOfPO— Tyler Hall (@TylerHall403) July 13, 2022