98.5 VIRGIN RADIO VIP EXPERIENCE

JOJO



Sunday, February 20

MacEwan Hall, Calgary

Tickets on sale October 29 at 10AM through ShowClix

Ticket prices starting at $32.50, plus service charges. 18+, No Minors

JoJo at MacEwan Hall on February 20 presented by Calgary’s #1 Hit Music Station and Calgary's EXCLUSIVE Home of NEW Hit Music, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!