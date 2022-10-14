iHeartRadio
Jonathan Huberdeau Makes Flames Debut a Family Affair


JosianeHuberdeau

The Calgary Flames are back in action, winning their first game of the season at the Saddledome last night, beating the Avalanche 5-3! It was a glorious night filled with excitement and optimism at the 'Dome as a few new players made their debut! Jonathon Huberdeau joined the team in the off season and had a TON of support in the arena last night! Around 35 of his family members made their way to Calgary to support the new Flame and his sister even sang the US National Anthem!

 

 

 

Apparently Huberdeau is known to sing a tune every once in a while as well... but only in the shower! HA! His go to? Backstreet Boys! Shout out to our friends at Daily Hive for discovering that amazing piece of information!

 

 

Flames fans showed their support for Huberdeau in some pretty fun creative ways, taking their jerseys with a former Flame we won't name and changing them to be more relevant!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

