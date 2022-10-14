Jonathan Huberdeau Makes Flames Debut a Family Affair

The Calgary Flames are back in action, winning their first game of the season at the Saddledome last night, beating the Avalanche 5-3! It was a glorious night filled with excitement and optimism at the 'Dome as a few new players made their debut! Jonathon Huberdeau joined the team in the off season and had a TON of support in the arena last night! Around 35 of his family members made their way to Calgary to support the new Flame and his sister even sang the US National Anthem!

We were honoured to have Josiane Huberdeau sing the American national anthem this evening ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TBDmFUvzSZ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 14, 2022

Apparently Huberdeau is known to sing a tune every once in a while as well... but only in the shower! HA! His go to? Backstreet Boys! Shout out to our friends at Daily Hive for discovering that amazing piece of information!

Huberdeau has also been known to belt out a tune, "but just in the shower."



His jam? "Backstreet Boys. I want It That Way." https://t.co/Ik62gjOc80 — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) October 13, 2022

Flames fans showed their support for Huberdeau in some pretty fun creative ways, taking their jerseys with a former Flame we won't name and changing them to be more relevant!