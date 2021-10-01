iHeartRadio
JP Saxe Tour Rescheduled to 2022!

JP SAXE

Thursday, February 17 - NEW DATE
The Palace Theatre, Calgary

Tickets on sale NOW through TicketWeb
Ticket prices starting at $26.00,  plus service charges. All Ages.

Original tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For additional ticket enquiries, contact TicketWeb directly.

JP Saxe at The Palace Theatre on February 17 presented by Calgary’s #1 Hit Music Station, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!

