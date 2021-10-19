iHeartRadio
Jyoti Gondek's Teenager Read a Poem Written for Her on Election Night

JyotiGondek

Calgary has a new Mayor! Jyoti Gondek has won the mayoral election and will now lead city council!

 

 

A couple things to know about her: she’s been on city council for 4 years, she is married and has a teenager, who has now become the Mayor’s kid, oh and she holds PHD in Urban Sociology as well as multiple other degrees. She calls the NW community of Panorama Hills home and says it was her father and his service to the community who led her down is path.

Jyoti's teenager Justice read a poem before she took to the stage for her victory speech! 

 

 

 

 

City council looking SUPER new with only 3 councillors from the last city council returning.

 

 

 

A couple other things of note from last night’s vote: Calgary has voted YES to fluoridation of water.

 

We won't know the official results of the time change vote or equalization for a couple more weeks yet.

 

 

 

