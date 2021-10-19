Jyoti Gondek's Teenager Read a Poem Written for Her on Election Night

Calgary has a new Mayor! Jyoti Gondek has won the mayoral election and will now lead city council!

Calgary - thank you. I love you. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) October 19, 2021

A couple things to know about her: she’s been on city council for 4 years, she is married and has a teenager, who has now become the Mayor’s kid, oh and she holds PHD in Urban Sociology as well as multiple other degrees. She calls the NW community of Panorama Hills home and says it was her father and his service to the community who led her down is path.

Jyoti's teenager Justice read a poem before she took to the stage for her victory speech!

Jyoti Gondek’s family is here. Her kid shares a poem about Jyoti (sorry for the camera fail partway through) pic.twitter.com/fgLiXlpI00 — Madeline Smith (@meksmith) October 19, 2021

*

*

*

City council looking SUPER new with only 3 councillors from the last city council returning.

Calgary Council 2021 Vote:

Ward 1 - Sonya Sharp (E)

Ward 2 - Jennifer Wyness (E)

Ward 3 - Jasmine Mian (E)

Ward 4 - Sean Chu (L)

Ward 5 - Raj Dhaliwal (E)

Ward 6 - Richard Pootmans (E)

Ward 7 - Terry Wong (E)



E = Elected L = Leading#winner #yyccouncil #yycvotes #yyccc

(1/2) — Camilla Di Giuseppe (@CTV_CAMILLA) October 19, 2021

(2/2)

Ward 8 - Courtney Walcott (E)

Ward 9 - Gian-Carlo Carra (L)

Ward 10 - Andre Chabot (E)

Ward 11 - Kourtney Branagan (E)

Ward 12 - Evan Spencer (E)

Ward 13 - Dan McLean (E)

Ward 14 - Peter Demong (E)



E = Elected L = Leading#winner #yyccouncil #yycvotes #yyccc — Camilla Di Giuseppe (@CTV_CAMILLA) October 19, 2021

*

*

*

A couple other things of note from last night’s vote: Calgary has voted YES to fluoridation of water.

This is a decent factoid: with all polls reporting, fluoridation passed by an overwhelming margin (62% to 38%).



More Calgarians voted for the return of fluoridation (201,940 or 62% of the vote) than the mayor-elect (172,314 or 45%).#yycvote #yyccc #yycfluoride #fluoridefacts pic.twitter.com/u5WFtqoRGk — Vincent St Pierre (@vsp) October 19, 2021

We won't know the official results of the time change vote or equalization for a couple more weeks yet.