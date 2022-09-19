Kevin Hart is coming to Calgary!

98.5 VIRGIN RADIO PRESENTS Kevin Hart, Reality Check Tour.

Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Scotioabank Saddledome, Calgary.

Tickets on sale, Friday 23 September at 10am, HERE.

18 + only.

Kevin Hart, Reality Check Tour, at The Saddledome on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Presented by 98.5 VIRGIN RADIO.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.



All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.



Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

