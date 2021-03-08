KFC and Pizza Hut Teamed up to Make the ‘Popcorn Chicken Pizza’ and It’s Now in Canada

Sometimes you look at something and think to yourself… I know this isn’t a good idea, but I NEED it.

I think we’ve all been in this position in many different aspects of life, sometimes with items, sometimes with people… and sometimes, with food.

It’s always fun to see collaborations happen in any sense, but when two of our greatest “guilty pleasure” food joints team up to create something beautiful, we have to applaud it… and I also think we have to try it. Who knew Pizza Hut and KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) would ever collaborate, let alone on the most bizarre food item I’ve ever heard of.

If we were any closer to the end of March I’d honestly deem this an April fools joke, but it ain’t no joke and it’s available in Canada as of today. They’re calling it the “Popcorn Chicken Pizza”. What does this work of art include, you may be asking? Well, cheese pizza from Pizza Hut and popcorn chicken from KFC… BUT THAT’S NOT ALL. It also has KFC gravy and sweet corn on it as well.

The new Pizza Hut x KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza is here for a limited time only! https://t.co/TqtoNqtHtZ pic.twitter.com/s6lLv0R0BU — RedFlagDeals.com (@RedFlagDeals) March 8, 2021

I know you may be thinking “that seems like a lot” but guess what, when has a lot ever been bad?! I mean, that’s a generic and arguable statement, but when it comes to food, most of the time a lot is a good thing. Also, it’s been a hard year and I think if there were ever a time to treat yo self, it’s now.

I think it’s obvious that this will only be readily available for a limited time, so get your hands on it while it’s here (and while it’s hot).