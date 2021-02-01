Kirstin Is Doing Dry February To Raise Money For The Canadian Cancer Society!

Believe it or not, I've signed up for a Dry Feb! But it's more than just giving up alcohol for 28 days... it is also about raising funds for Canadians affected by cancer.



Like so many my family has been affected by cancer, that scary 6 letter word rears its head and the fear of the entire unknown comes racing in. I’ve lost Grandparents and an Uncle to the terrible disease. A high school friend fought a very brave fight and is now stronger than ever! Seeing the people you love most in the world get weaker and weaker as the days go on is heartbreaking. Education about the disease, how to support those affected and creating comfortable environments is so important so anything I can do to help raise funds for all those things is a no question for me and saying no to some drinks seems like such a simple way that I can give back !



I know this has been a very tough year financially so I totally understand if making a donation is not in the cards but there's lots of ways to help out the Canadian Cancer Society by educating yourself, volunteering time or helping out with some great online causes! --> https://www.cancer.ca/.../volunteering/ways-to-volunteer/...

If you are able to donate it would be much appreciated!



YOU CAN DONATE TO MY DRY FEB BY CLICKING THIS LINK AGAIN THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!

Please support my Dry Feb challenge by making a donation. Your donation will help the Canadian Cancer Society to fund groundbreaking research and provide a national support system for people affected by cancer, such as help getting to and from life-saving treatment appointments or wigs for women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments.

Thanks in advance for your support!!