Kraft Dinner has Come Out with ‘Candy KD’ for Valentine’s Day

If you’re like me… you’re a sweet and savory kind of gal. You’re always wanting chocolate or something sweet with the salty stuff. Your favorite ice-cream are the ones like salted caramel or the ones with pretzel chunks in them. Maybe you even put m&m’s in your popcorn… hit me up if you do because we’re probably soulmates. ANYWAY if every single thing I just talked about made you want to throw up and run away then you’re probably not going to be into this stuff… but if you’re still vibeing then you’re likely going to be excited about this.

Kraft Dinner has come up with ‘Candy KD’ for Valentine’s Day. I’ve kind of been waiting for them to put out a message that it was all a PR stunt or something like that because it seems so weird and bizarre, but so far it seems like it actually is a real thing they’re rolling out for lovers this Valentines. Does this float your boat? Or not really?

I mean, they’re saying it’s entirely pink… and pink mac n cheese does have a little but of a weird feel to it but hey, if it’s the same savory cheesy goodness as their OG mac and cheese with a little bit of sweetness, how could you possibly go wrong? If you put ketchup on your mac and cheese like I do, this likely seems even better to you because you’re already used to wanting that sweet stuff in your KD.

Either way, if you’re looking to mix things up this Valentine’s Day… maybe this isn’t what you were entirely picturing, but it’s a start.