Lady Gaga is back in a movie! This time a very different movie from a Star Is Born. She stars in the movie with Adam Driver. The movie is House Of Gucci it’s based on the movie of the same name and the true crimes that took place. This thriller of a movie looks intense. Just very glad to see Lady Gaga back in a film. I thought she was the best actor in a Star Is Born. She stole the show and showed she can make incredible music and act. Not that we ever had any doubts.