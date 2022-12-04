Learn what the violence at home signal looks like!

We should all make ourselves aware of The Signal For Help.

The Signal for Help is a simple one-handed signal someone can use to silently show they need help and want someone to check in with them.

The Signal for Help was launched by the Canadian Women’s Foundation and is now being shared by partner organizations around the world. If you see someone use The Signal for Help, check in with that person safely to find out what they need and want you to do.

They may want to tell you what is happening. They may ask you to listen and be there for them. They may ask for help.

Some ways to check in safely.

Call them and ask questions that can be answered with “yes” or “no”. This may reduce risk if someone is listening. For example:

“Would you like me to call 911?”

“Would you like me to call a shelter on your behalf?

“Should I look for some services that might help you and call you back?” Use another form of communication such as text, social media, WhatsApp, or email and ask general questions. This may reduce risk if someone is watching the person’s device or accounts. For example, you can ask:

“How are you doing?”

“How can I help you out?”

“Get in touch with me when you can.” Other questions you can ask:

“Do you want me to reach out to you regularly?”

“How else can I support you?”

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911 or your local emergency services (police, fire, ambulance).