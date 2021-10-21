Lego Announces Home Alone Set

Oh Sweet Christmas Baby Jesus! Lego has just announced that they are releasing a HOME ALONE SET JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

Anyone who knows me, knows I'm the biggest Home Alone Fan on this planet. For years, I've started watching it on November 5th and watch it, in some capcity, every single day for 50 days. It's become a huge family tradition and we even order Cheese Pizza to enjoy it with on day one. I also document the entire thing on my Instagram account, providing an advent calendar countdown of sorts featuring the best scenes from the Greatest Holiday Movie of All Time!!!!

And NOW Lego brings us this amazing gift?!?! It's complete with Kevin and Kate McCallister, The Wet Bandits Harry and Marv and even Old Man Freakin' Marley!! AAAHHH! The Wet Bandits Van. The Treehouse. The staged Christmas Party. The booby traps. A teeny tiny lego sized cheese pizza! Michael Jordon. Ice Cream Sundae. Even the TV playing Angels with FIlthy Souls, the bad movie that Kevin isn't supposed to watch! This set is massive and has it all!

It comes out on November 1st and isn't cheap: $349.99. But for the biggest Home Alone fans, it might just be worth it to hold this Christmas treasure in your possesion! If you love Home Alone as much as I do, follow my count down account on Instagram. It's one of the most fun ways to make our way to the holidays with a new post every single day. What's your favourite part of the movie? For me, it's GOTTA be the spider on the face of Marv! HA PERFECT.