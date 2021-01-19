LEGO Version Of The Bow Building Is Going To Officially Live There!

You know when you were younger and loved building the absolute coolest things out of Lego. Like sometimes it wouldn’t even matter what you were building but you just built it to build it. Could you imagine growing up and building something so intricate, like a building that exists in your city then having that exact building you built out of Lego purchase it and keep that replica on display? That’s what’s happening to Roy Nelson who built this miniature version of The Bow Building over five flippin’ years. This replica is absolutely bananas and it’s over a meter tall, cost him about $2,200 in material. One of the coolest parts about this Lego building you may ask? It’s literally to scale of the actual building.

When Roy was chatting about his creation he said “in my wildest dreams I did not believe The Bow would pick it up and display it publicly; that just has blown me away.” Could you imagine that happening? And that was even after he had it finished for an entire year, let it hang out in his garage then he tried to sell it on Facebook Marketplace. I feel like it wouldn’t even feel like real life when you finally sold it after all that time and effort. I guess the take away is that you never know where your art, passion, hobbies or anything else can take you so keep working on them and your tush just might end up on display in The Bow Building one day. Well…not your actual tush, you know what I mean.