Lewis Capaldi Handles Concert Mess Up in Most Adorable Way!

Lewis Capaldi has one of the most glorious voices of our generation, but even he hits a wrong note every once in a while! The thing we love about Lewis, other than his incredible songs, is how self-aware he is and he definitely wasn't letting a bad vocalization slide without acknowleding it. Check out what he posted from a live show on TikTok this week.

How amazing is this?! Things get a little rough and he embraces it in the most perfect way. Can we get more of this kind of self-awareness at all karaoke joints?!

Speaking of Adorable UKers, Ed Sheeran is back on social media after taking some time away and he got real in his reasons for the breather.