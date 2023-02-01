iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

Lewis Capaldi Handles Concert Mess Up in Most Adorable Way!


LewisCapaldi

Lewis Capaldi has one of the most glorious voices of our generation, but even he hits a wrong note every once in a while! The thing we love about Lewis, other than his incredible songs, is how self-aware he is and he definitely wasn't letting a bad vocalization slide without acknowleding it. Check out what he posted from a live show on TikTok this week.

 

@lewiscapaldi i promise i am paid to sing professionally #lewiscapaldi ♬ Pointless - Lewis Capaldi

 

How amazing is this?! Things get a little rough and he embraces it in the most perfect way. Can we get more of this kind of self-awareness at all karaoke joints?!

*

*
*

Speaking of Adorable UKers, Ed Sheeran is back on social media after taking some time away and he got real in his reasons for the breather.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com