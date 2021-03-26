‘Lexie Grey’ Will Be on Next Week’s Episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ So Get Ready to Cry Forever

I don’t know about you, but to me… Grey’s Anatomy is life.

A lot of people started watching it from the very beginning which was 17 some odd years ago (can you believe that?!). I feel like you have even more of an affinity to the characters if you watched it from the very start.

If you’re like me, you didn’t start from the very beginning. I started watching in 2015 and binge watched like 11 seasons of it in a matter of a month… which if you do the math, means I didn’t stand up very many times for about 30 days. Unhealthy, but long term, I’m better for having gotten to know these characters for sure.

If you’re a Grey’s Fan, which I assume you are because you’re still reading and why would you still be reading about a show that you don’t watch, then you know that Shonda (the creator and writer and all of the things that she is) loves to kill off some of our favorite characters… and I’m not going to give you any spoilers in case you’re for some reason only now hopping on the Grey’s train – but if that’s your case your heart is going to break several times during the process.

I believe in Lexie Grey supremacy #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/IyJFw5k4iq — Sarah|tfatws,grey’s & station 19 spoilers!! (@wweisamazing_) March 26, 2021

During this season, she’s been bringing back the ghosts of certain characters which is super sad but also very heartwarming… and Lexie Grey is going to be on the next episode that is set to air April 1, 2021.

This is not an April Fool’s joke… though it may be so heart wrenching we wish it were.

Either way, prepare yourself for a good one.