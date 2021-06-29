Lil Nas X CRUSHED His Performance at The BET Awards

Lil Nas X blew the heck up after his song Old Town Road, it was a smash hit there was no doubt about it but his new music is what we are really here for however, some people are having a hard time with it. Lil Nas X is doing great things for the QTBIPOC community, not only showing that representation is important but also (maybe) inadvertently showing us there’s still a long way to go in the face of acceptance. The other night he had an INCREDIBLE performance at the BET awards where he sung MONTERO looking all spicy like King Tut. This royal spin on things had everyone absolutely gagged because it was so flawlessly executed however, at the end Lil Nas kissed one of his dancers. Thennnn the Twitter machine fired up and decided to make a ton of negative comments towards Lil Nas’ sexuality including people saying he was insecure about himself. Lil Nas however had the BEST response possible for that “you’re right I am insecure about my sexuality. I still have a long way to go. I’ve never denied that. When you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. Which is exactly why I do what I do.” Can we just protect him at all costs because having someone queer and Black to look up to is so imperative. And real talk… can we throw it back to Britney, Christina and Madonna kissing, if they can do it, why can’t Lil Nas! If you want to catch the whole performance you can click that link down low. Happy viewing, friends!