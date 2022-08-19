LOCAL 12 YEAR OLD CALGARIAN WON AN INTERNATIONAL AWARD!

Congratulations to a local Calgarian! Elisha (Jeanae Elisha Ventura), 12yr old Calgarian, represented Canada this past week in an International Pageant in Texas and crowned as the new Jr. Teen Galaxy International 2023. She is also a former Junior Miss Calgary 2019-2020 and Junior Miss Galaxy Canada 2022.

She competed last weekend to represent Canada and she brought home the crown. Along side with that, she was also awarded as best in interview and Photogenic award.

Thank you to her mom Beth who let us know about this major accomplishment!