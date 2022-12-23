LOCAL BURGER SPOT IS DONATING HUNDREDS OF BURGERS ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Owner Ilia of Flipp'n Burgers is spreading the Christmas cheer this weekend in Kensington.

Christmas Eve for the fourth year in the row, they'll be donating hundreds of burgers to people who need a meal. They are expecting to grill up to 700 burgers and give them away to people who may not have the means to buy or cook their own Christmas meal. They'll be dropping off burgers to local shelters, and they'll also be having their doors open on Christmas eve, and anyone can come in and eat.