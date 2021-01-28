Local Calgarian Connor Duthie is Raising Funds for Mental Health Today with His Clothing Line

Today is Bell Let’s Talk day. This is such an important day to take the time to have important, difficult and honest conversations about mental health. Over time the stigma around mental health definitely lessens, but it’s never gone… and days like today make for better tomorrows, especially if we’re willing to talk and even if we’re willing to listen. Using the #BellLetsTalk on all of your social media channels today alone, is raising money for mental health initiatives. If you wanted to help on a more local level, though, here’s a way you can help.

Calgary is such a bustling city full of all kinds of small business and all kinds of unique people doing really cool things. Today I wanted to zero in on Connor Duthie who has started a clothing line right here in Calgary called “You Matter Most.”

I got to chat with Connor today on the phone where he told me about his motives with “You Matter Most”. He said “my goal is to build a platform to build community and awareness, my mission is to normalize mental illness and remove the negative stigma around it.” Connor has struggled with and suffered from mental health related illness his entire life, and wanted to create a community so people realize they are not alone.

Today, Connor is donating full proceeds from any purchases to the Canadian Mental Health association… and you could get some super cool merch out of it too. You can check out his merch HERE.

My favorite part about this whole thing is the fact that his main goal in all of this was that two people would one day run into each other while wearing the logo, and it would help them to realize they’re not alone, and may induce a conversation in regard to mental health. He said this has already happened, which is super cool.

You can listen to Connor talk more about his initiatives here, and know that if you walk away with some new merch today, it helped a really good cause.