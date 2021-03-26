LOCAL FEATURE FRIDAY- CARTEL MADRAS

Ouuu check it out, it is that time again to scope another Local Feature Friday and this week we are taking a look at one of the most iconic duos in Canada who just so happen to come out of YYC, Cartel Madras. These two are not only sisters but a couple of bad ass babes who throw down on every single track they cut. They’ve been doing YYC proud with all the music they’ve been pumping out, they even started to tour internationally but COVID put a dent in that unfortunately. However that didn’t stop their fire, they recently released a track called DRIFT and if you haven’t heard it you’ve obviously been sleeping under a rock or something because this is the kind of track that you can have a solo dance party in your kitchen to, enjoy a couple drinks in your living room with your cohort or cruise down 17th and have it absolutely blasting out your speakers. There literally is no wrong way to listen to this track, it just hypes you, just like the rest of Cartel Madras’ music. Also…I just need to throw this out there because well, I have to. But they are one of my favorite accounts to follow on the gram. Take away their music, forget their bad ass fashion sense and scope their videos and reels these two are FUNNY. You just gotta go scope em for yourself @cartel.madras !