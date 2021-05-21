LOCAL FEATURE FRIDAY- JOCELYN ALICE

Calgary, this week has been weird to say the least. It’s been beautiful, we’ve had snow, there’s been rain- it’s just been hella uncertain. But there is one thing for sure and that’s the fact that it’s another Local Feature Friday! I think we need to give some love to an artist from YYC who has gone platinum, crushed the charts, is such a talented writer but also uses her platform to bring awareness to important issues in the world and speak up for those who don’t necessarily have a voice, Jocelyn Alice!

Girl has tons of fantastic collabs under her belt, she’s got pipes that will melt you into a pool of jelly and to top it off she has a really genuine soul. Her voice is honestly so powerful and if you listen to any of her lyrics or any songs she's written and helped write you can see that writing talent just bleed through. If you haven’t heard Jocelyn’s amazing voice you gotta go scope her now…actually Ima do you one better and make it real easy for you by posting some of her music here. But you can also scope out her music HERE or give her Instagram a follow cause it’s definitely an account you don’t want to sleep on!