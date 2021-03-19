LOCAL FEATURE FRIDAY- JUSTINE TYRELL

Friend I think the day before spring kicks in is the perfect day to kick off Local Feature Friday! This is going to be a space where we scope out the unreal talent that YYC has to offer because let me tell you, Calgary…we have a TON! This baddie has earned nominations for Singer of the Year, Solo Artist of the Year, is definitely a huge game changer here in Calgary and a great human to kick this feature off, Miss Justine Tyrell. If you’ve ever had a chance to go to Untitled Champagne Lounge, Alvin’s Jazz Club, grew up in YYC or just love great vibes, I’m sure you’ve heard of this incredibly talented human. From her single Hopes Up to the latest track she dropped, My Name you can see the growth and development in JT’s sound. Rumor also has it that she’s tucked away in her music bat cave working away on her new EP that is gonna drop hella soon. Justine’s all-time favorite bevy is an amaretto sour and you can catch her misquoting Fast and Furious movies all day, every day.

We’ll be anxiously awaiting that new EP but in the mean time you can scope out her socials and some of her music here!