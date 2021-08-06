iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

LOCAL FEATURE FRIDAY- KAYAM

223125794_1071492366591117_6886113267630990304_n

YYC! After a little hiatus (aka your girl took some vacation time because she needed a long NAP) we’re back with our Local Feature Friday and today’s is a local Calgary artist who is a ridiculously talented R&B/ hop hop artist who has been pushing out banger after banger. His latest single, SPACESHIP dropped about a month ago and it came with a masterpiece of a music video. Between the track, storyline and visuals for this track, SPACESHIP, will definitely make you want to start diving into Kayam’s music if you haven’t already. Now I’m about to hit you with a “if you don’t know now you know moment” cause Kayam actually opened for Roy Wood$ a few weeks ago during Stampede. If that’s not bad a** I’m not sure what is. Make sure you go check out his music HERE and don’t forget you can also catch him on social media!

 

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com