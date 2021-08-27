LOCAL FEATURE FRIDAY- LEMBA

YYC! Let’s come back this Friday with a bang! This weeks Local Feature Friday is an artist who just dropped her debut single but has so much more to offer. Lemba is not only a singer but a very talented poet, filmmaker and crushes it in the public speaking department. This debut song of hers is so beautiful to listen to and the music video matches to boot. The music video takes us back in time while enjoying her smooth vibes and voice while included the iconic “he loves me, he loves me not” lyrics in there which I think we can all resonate with at one point or another in our life. Falling Roses has been out for a few weeks now and we can’t wait for more from Lemba!