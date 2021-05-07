LOCAL FEATURE FRIDAY- RUBEN YOUNG

YYC, what’s poppin’? Another Friday means another local feature! I had the absolutely pleasure of sitting down with this dude about a year ago now on a feature I had going when the pandemic first put us into isolation called, Quarantine N’ Chill. When I first heard Ruben Young open his mouth I was like “Whaaaaa?! How have I not heard of this guy and how is he doing all those things with his voice?!” Honestly, YYC…I was blown the heck away and I know the second you listen to Ruben, you will be too. Ruben’s vocals are so smooth and unique. He’s someone you could listen to on a Friday night and get hype to then put on a different track and chill on a Sunday morning and enjoy his vibes in a whole different type of way. I also have to toss in here that Ruben has an immaculate cover of Labrinth’s track, Jealous and when I tell you it’s gonna do something to you, trust. You can always count on the fact that Ruben is working on something new so if you wanna scope what he’s got cookin’ or has already put out you can do that HERE!

Ps. Peep his songs Rachel Green and Vienna, I promise you won’t be disappointed!