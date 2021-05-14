iHeartRadio
LOCAL FEATURE FRIDAY- SHAWNEE KISH

186056012_221391122757602_3294981478440957620_n

My pal! Happy Friday, hope you had a great week. To make it even better we’re going to pop some local love into it and showcase some of the unreal Berta talent this province is rockin’! This week’s Local Feature Friday is Shawnee Kish who is absolutely crushing the game right now. Shawnee is a huge talent and unreal representation for the LGBTQ2S+ community. Kish recently won CBC’s Rising Star 2020 emerging artist and is currently a winner of this year’s Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class award. And honestly the timing couldn’t be better because Shawnee and Jamie Fine just dropped a song together today called, Burnin Love. The vibe is immaculate and with these two power houses on the track you literally couldn’t go wrong. Now I’m just gonna toss it out there, one of the coolest parts about Shawnee is the give back. Kish has worked with Indigenous youth and LGBTQ2S+ communities through several organizations including We Matter and Kids Help Phone. But friend trust me when I say, Shawnee Kish is definitely one you aren’t gonna want to sleep on.

You can go scope some tracks here!

 

 

