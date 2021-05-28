LOCAL FEATURE FRIDAY- TEREZ

Today is a hella beautiful day to give some love to our local talent, YYC! It’s Local Feature Friday and today we get to meet someone who is not only ridiculously talented but one of the sweetest souls in the world. She marches to the beat of her own drum and her iconic pink locks make her stand out among a crowd, Terez is today’s Local Feature Friday!

Now girl is not only a talented singer but she is an unreal song writer as well and has vast experience in writing music from country all the way to pop- she said VERSATILE! She’s said that “Country and pop writing is quite different in that country songs typically have more of a story throughout the song, whereas pop can be a little simpler, which oddly enough is sometimes harder to write” which is kind of neat to hear because you wouldn’t necessary think that way when you hear a hella catchy pop song on the radio.

Terez’s music is so fun and catchy; it’ll also hit ya in the feels if you let it. Her TikTok is definitely one to check out and she also just dropped her latest song “This City” and you gotta go scope the music video for that. Not to spoil to much but there’s definitely a multiple music video story line there, essentially it’s a mini movie that you don’t have to sit in theaters for. Terez is definitely one to put on your playlist and crank up this summer.

Ps watch these in order ;)