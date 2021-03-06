Lucas The Spider Is Back With Songs
We all could use a smile right now! Feel like we need to just watch videos will make us laugh or smile! That’s why it’s awesome to have Lucas The Spider back again! They are working hard on the new TV show but they have taken some time to put together all the songs Lucas has made in the past! Can’t wait to see how this show turns out! Lucas thank you for making us smile and for making us forget about the world even for a minute.
Contests
-
VIRGIN Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your DebtListen weekdays at 7AM, 8AM, 9AM, 3PM, 4PM and 5PM for your chance to qualify for $100,000 to Destroy Your Debt!
-
Best Sleep Ever!Celebrate World Sleep Day with the Best Sleep Ever! from Sleep Country!
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!