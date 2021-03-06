Lucas The Spider Is Back With Songs

iHeartRadio
We all could use a smile right now! Feel like we need to just watch videos will make us laugh or smile! That’s why it’s awesome to have Lucas The Spider back again! They are working hard on the new TV show but they have taken some time to put together all the songs Lucas has made in the past! Can’t wait to see how this show turns out! Lucas thank you for making us smile and for making us forget about the world even for a minute.

