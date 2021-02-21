Making Your Awkward Calls For You
Sometimes there are awkward calls you just don’t want to make and I will make them for you. Last time we called a professor at U Of C to tell them that Adam won’t be attending class. Today we got a text from Sarah and she wants us to call her Boyfriend Greg and tell him that his feet stink. If you need someone to make those awkward calls for you I’m your guy!
