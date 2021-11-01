Mariah Carey Emerges from Hibernation at the Stoke of Midnight

Happy Halloween Hangover Day! The area of Auburn Bay shall forever more be known as Halloweentown after thousands of people too the streets to trick or treat! Auburn Manor Sound shut their street down, residents went ALL OUT with their decorations and the Batmobile, Ghostbusters Car and Delorian parked in the middle for people to take photos in. Some houses there report over 1000 trick or treaters.

It was the greatest time of year on social media as we got to check out all of our friends and their Halloween costumes and also see the celebrities who went all out. Lizzo stepped out as Baby Yoda on Saturday night and even took to the mic at the event she was at. Last night she went as the Red Light Green Light doll from Squid Game for a show she was playing at!

A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night:



Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. I’m fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave* pic.twitter.com/ssoAkPakkE — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 30, 2021

Ariana Grande also went all out, dressed in incredible special effects makeup as the creature from the Black Lagoon.

She's the baddest monster in the sea! https://t.co/XIVzyNih8R — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 31, 2021

Not everyone is sad to see Halloween go…Mariah Carey posted a video to her social media at midnight on the dot last night, smashing Jack-o-lanterns with a candy cane bat.

As much as social media was all about the bizarre over the weekend, nothing quite prepared us to see Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian holding hands! They were out at Knotts Berry Farm along with Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker, on Friday night and were captured holding hands in one of those Roller Coaster Scary Moment photos! Word is that the pair are just friends.

the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times pic.twitter.com/CUvwWBUhcj — kianna (@thisisnotkianna) October 30, 2021