Maroon5 Calgary Concert Cancelled

Lots of Calgarians were EXCITED to get tickets for Maroon5... Unfortunately, ticket holders will NOT be seeing the band this summer :(

Maroon5 was schedule to play the Saddledome on Wednesday August 3, 2022. However on Thursday, an email was sent out to ticket holders saying "Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event,"

Not sure if it makes us feel any better, but Calgary wasn't the only spot cancelled. Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Montreal, Ottawa, and several other American stops are cancelled. We aren't sure what the reasoning is, and currently there's no re-schedule dates.

~ Megan Pierson