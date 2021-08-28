Mary Was In Pharmacy When It Got Robbed Andrew Uyeno LOCAL FEATURE FRIDAY- LEMBA And we can't wait to get some more music from her! Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, August 21st We're getting our first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana as she stars in the upcoming movie Spencer! Also: BTS has released a Butter remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion! Someone Lost Their 8 Foot Pet Snake In Vancouver Hope they find it soon! Modern Burger Is Moving! and if you haven't tried these delicious burgers yet...what are you doing?! Danaye's Daily Dose for Thursday, August 26th The New Spider Man Movie is already a World Record Holder and it's not even coming out until December! Also: A Calgary High School is celebrating Calgary Pride! There Is A Coffee Shop In Knox Church Love this! Canmore Has Its Very First Speakeasy! and by the looks of it, it does not disappoint! Danaye's Daily Dose for Wednesday, August 25th A Dentist on Tik Tok Tells us Why We Shouldn't Be Brushing Our Teeth AFTER Breakfast! Also: Kanye West is rebuilding his childhood home AND requesting to change his name. Danaye's Daily Dose for Tuesday, August 24th Move over PSL?? Starbucks has launched a new fall drink on Pumpkin Spiced Latte day and people are already hooked! Also: Taylor Swift gives "Red" details on her first ever Tik Tok! 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests WIN MORE! Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy's 8 O'clock Dance Party Virgin Radio's Pick The Hits VIRGIN Radio VIP Experience: Twisted Pride