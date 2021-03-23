McDonalds Now Has a ‘Western BBQ Quarter Pounder’ for a Limited Time Only

Do you not just love when your favorite one stop fast food shop adds something new and exciting to the menu to mix things up? If your answer is no, you’re TWISTED brother, this is what life’s all about!

McDonalds just rolled out a new western bbq quarter pounder burger for a limited time only. I feel like this one’s going to be good… but also reading about new foods when you’re already hungry always leaves you a little biased on your opinion, so I hope I’m not out here hyping this up way more than it’s worth!

Often when fast food joints release new fun menu items like this they always say “for a limited time only” but I bet you almost half the items on their menu full time were put on there as a little testy test to see if people like it… so if we like it, we must TALK LOUDLY ABOUT IT so they don’t take it away from us.

I believe these are already up for grabs as of today, but I mean who even knows how long we’ll be able to get our hands on these bad boys. Like, I bet we didn’t take advantage of the McRib the way it deserved to be taken advantage of and then suddenly POOF it was gone forever.

My point is, we all gotta go out on the McDonalds scene, get ourselves a Western BBQ Quarter Pounder and savor every second of every single bite… while we still can.

Hope it’s as amazing as it looks like it’s going to be!