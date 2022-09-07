iHeartRadio
Meet the New Interns on Grey's Anatomy!!

NewInterns

We’re getting our first look at the next season of Grey’s Anatomy as the show introduces a brand new group of interns for season 19. We know that Meredith Grey’s presence on the show will be super scaled back and that she’ll only actually be in 8 episodes.  There was also a TON of our favourite, long time characters that made it seem like they were leaving in the last season finale, so it's possible this season will be very centred around these new characters! Watch the actors introduce themselves and tell us a bit about the new doctors they'll be playing! 

 

 

 

The new season of Grey's Anatomy will start streaming on CTV on October 6th! 

 

 

