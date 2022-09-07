Meet the New Interns on Grey's Anatomy!!

We’re getting our first look at the next season of Grey’s Anatomy as the show introduces a brand new group of interns for season 19. We know that Meredith Grey’s presence on the show will be super scaled back and that she’ll only actually be in 8 episodes. There was also a TON of our favourite, long time characters that made it seem like they were leaving in the last season finale, so it's possible this season will be very centred around these new characters! Watch the actors introduce themselves and tell us a bit about the new doctors they'll be playing!

Everything you know and love about #GreysAnatomy, but with a little newness. Join the incoming class of interns when Season 19 premieres Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/R6yNZqGaXj — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 6, 2022

We're only one month away from reuniting with familiar faces and meeting some new ones! #GreysAnatomy (📷: @therealjpickjr) pic.twitter.com/WvC2r23tDv — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) September 6, 2022

The new season of Grey's Anatomy will start streaming on CTV on October 6th!