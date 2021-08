Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Cash App to create a couple videos to help us, her fans, navigate the world of modern money. The two-minute-long videos are easy to understand, I was impressed at how much I learned from both of these videos, so I wanted to share them with you!

The first video is called “Investing For Hotties”, it focuses on the stock market!

The second video is called "Bitcoin For Hotties" and it's all about Bitcoin!