Miller Lite Is Bringing You Bar Scented Candles!

I’m pretty sure most of us love it when we walk into a home and it smells like a familiar scent that we love. I mean, I don’t know about you but when I walk into a home that smells like some Bath and Body Works candles or heck…even when your own home smells like that you get STOKED! But what about the familiar smells of your favorite bar? Throw it back to a year ago when you were in your favorite spot to sit around at crowded table with your pals and drink your favorite drinks while enjoying some overpriced bar food. Now that you’re back there how does it feel? Do you remember it vividly? I know I do. Well my friend, buckle up cause Miller Lite is giving us back that experience with their candles that smell like our favorite bars. I know, I know, kind of weird but stick with me here for a second…you can cop this limited-edition candle called "Bar Smells" and support the service industry in Canada while you’re at it since proceeds from the candle go towards that. Great idea, right?! There’s three types of scents you can choose from to bring you back to your fav bar inclusive of The Dive Bar candle which smells like must, tobacco, pine and yeast, there’s also the Game Day Bar which smells like salted peanuts, jalapeno and cracked leather, and last but not least, the Beer Garden candle gives off scents of green moss, warm pretzels, cracked wood and sunburn. Honestly, none of these smells sound too horrible, you’d think for a bar scented candle you’d get some vomit or over powering Axe smell in there but nah. If you wanna preorder these candles so you can reminisce about your favorite bar you can do so HERE!