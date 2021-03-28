iHeartRadio
Minari Review

To be honest usually I’m not a huge fan of movies that are nominated for Ocars but Minari was incredible. Last night my Girlfriend and I ordered the movie through Cineplex and we loved every second. This movie had me in tears and inspired me to never give up on your dreams. It’s the tale of a family from Korea trying to make it in the middle of America. It’s a very beautiful movie about family and taking care of each other. This movie made me think of my family and Grandma a lot. You will love it!

