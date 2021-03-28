Minari Review
To be honest usually I’m not a huge fan of movies that are nominated for Ocars but Minari was incredible. Last night my Girlfriend and I ordered the movie through Cineplex and we loved every second. This movie had me in tears and inspired me to never give up on your dreams. It’s the tale of a family from Korea trying to make it in the middle of America. It’s a very beautiful movie about family and taking care of each other. This movie made me think of my family and Grandma a lot. You will love it!
Contests
-
VIRGIN Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your DebtListen weekdays at 7AM, 8AM, 9AM, 3PM, 4PM and 5PM for your chance to qualify for $100,000 to Destroy Your Debt!
-
VIRGIN Radio VIP Virtual Concert Experience: Ryland JamesListen for your chance to win a livestream code!
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!